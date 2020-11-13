Liverpool striker Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty in Egypt.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed the player's positive test, but said the 28-year-old was not suffering from any symptoms.

It added Salah was now isolating, and would be "subject to more checks in the coming hours".

Announcing the news on Twitter, a statement read: "The medical swab conducted... showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with the coronavirus."

Joe Gomez has also been ruled out for the Reds after suffering a knee injury. Credit: PA Images

It is another blow to the Premier League champions after defender Joe Gomez had to undergo knee surgery following an injury suffered in England training.

The Reds are not due to play again until their home Premier League match against Leicester on 21 November.