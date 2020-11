The birth of a rare baby rhino at Chester Zoo will be "celebrated globally", according to keepers.

The arrival of the female eastern black rhino following a 15-month pregnancy was caught on camera at the zoo.

Fewer than 1,000 eastern black rhinos remain on the planet.

The zoo is now asking animal lovers to help choose a name for the youngster.

Followers of the zoo on Facebook can take part in a poll to choose between Kasulu, Koshi and Kaari.