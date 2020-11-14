Public urged to 'Take A Minute' to reflect on coronavirus

A campaign's been launched to highlight voices across the region who've been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

A series of videos called Take a Minute, features care workers, firefighters and footballers across the Cheshire and Merseyside region. The campaign sees them reflecting on the past few months and sacrifices they've made.

Teacher Ibrahim Syed lost his father to the virus earlier this year:

Everyone in our borough has had to make sacrifices, in one form or another, this year. But we each have key motivators that push us to keep going and keep doing right by our communities and health services. For some it’s about protecting loved ones, for others it might be about the impact of COVID-19 on our care homes. Councillor Anthony Burns, St Helens Borough Council

The team behind the campaign say it is not about giving advice or guidance rather asking for people to pause for thought – and take a minute to reflect on what the last few months have meant for them.