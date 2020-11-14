Woman killed in hit and run was former town mayoress

A woman killed in a hit and run crash in Bolton has been named locally as former town mayoress Gay Wharton.

Greater Manchester Police said a woman in her 50s was struck by a car as she crossed Chorley New Road at around midday on Friday.

She died at the scene and the driver of the car failed to stop, police said.

Bolton's current mayor Cllr Linda Thomas said her loss was "devastating" for both the council and Bolton in a tribute on Twitter.

She said Ms Wharton was "great at bringing people together" and praised her for her work with domestic abuse charity Fortalice Bolton.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody for questioning.