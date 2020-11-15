Man stabbed to death in Preston

Two men have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in Preston.

Police were called to Kayley House on New Hall Lane around 2.20am and found the man with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries. His family have been told.

We have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Preston. These are sad and very tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time. “While we have arrested two men, we continue to piece together the circumstances around what happened. Temp Det Ch Supt Mark Winstanley

Two men, aged 25 and 24, both from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.