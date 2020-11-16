Merseyside Police have handed out nearly 40 fixed penalty notices after being called to parties across the city over the weekend.

On Saturday (November 14), officers found 27 people at a house party and on Sunday they attended two separate parties that broke the strict lockdown restrictions, including a party held on a moored boat.

Officers were called to Coburg Wharf in Liverpool city centre and seven people onboard the boat were issued with fixed penalty notices. A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were also seized.

Superintendent Diane Pownall said: “We are seeing an increased number of reports from members of the public in relation to these illegal gatherings which shows how annoying and frustrating it has become for those who are abiding by the law when they see people blatantly ignoring it.

We have all had special occasions which we have had to postpone or adapt during the Coronavirus restrictions and lockdown. These people are no different than the rest of us but their selfish actions suggest that they think they are above the law. Superintendent Diane Pownell, Merseyside Police

“The law is clear – people should not be gathering in groups with people who are not in their own household or support bubble. The restrictions are in place for a reason – to ensure that we can stop the spread of the virus and keep ourselves, our loved ones and other people safe.

“We have constantly sought to engage and explain to the public what the restrictions mean – and as always we would like to thank the people who have done what has been asked of them.

“With our partners we are here to keep everyone safe and we make no apologies for taking action when people choose to break the law.”