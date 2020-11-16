Seal pup rescued from Albert Dock in Liverpool is doing well in RSPCA care

The pup named Swede is feeding well at Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre and will soon be returned to the wild

A seal pup rescued after being spotted sleeping on some steps at Albert Dock in Liverpool is now doing well in RSPCA care.

The seal was spotted resting out of the water by a member of the public who reported the matter to the animal welfare charity on Wednesday, November 4.

The RSPCA advised the caller to monitor the young seal as it is not unusual to see them by themselves and often their mother will be nearby in the water keeping an eye on her resting pup.

If a seal appears fit and healthy and shows no sign of distress it is advised that they are watched from a safe distance for 24 hours as often they will return unharmed to the water.

In this case the seal was still at the location in the evening so a volunteer with another organisation went to help the pup, which was found to have some minor wounds on its flippers and under its chin.

The seal was taken to Medivet 24-Hour Alder for initial treatment and was then transferred to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich, Cheshire, where he was named Swede, and he will be cared for there until he is ready to be returned to the wild.

Wendy Burrows, a supervisor at Stapeley Grange, said:

This is a big seal pup weighing about 32 kilograms and he is in good bodily condition. We found some minor wounds on his flippers and under his chin which suggests he may have hit some rocks and he also has some breathing issues which is quite common with young seals. We gave him antibiotics and now he has been transferred to an outside pool where he will be able to socialise with other seals. Wendy Burrows, a supervisor at Stapeley Grange

She continued: “He will probably stay for about 30 days until he is ready to be returned to the wild.

“He is by far the largest seal we are rehabilitating; we are also currently caring for another nine seal pups.

“Their rehabilitation takes a long time as we need to be sure that they are the right weight and that they can compete for food and socialise with others.

“Swede will now be eating about 3 kilos of mackerel or herring every day which will cost the centre hundreds of pounds every week but this will help build his strength up, before going back to the wild.

"It is hard work rehabilitating one seal but it is so rewarding when they are released back into the sea after months of looking after them.”

The RSPCA advises the public not to approach pups they see as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.



The RSPCA is currently caring for over 70 seals in its four wildlife centres and as a result, has very limited capacity for other animals.



As a result, we ask members of the public to monitor the seal from a safe distance for a 24-hour period, to see if the mother returns before contacting the animal welfare charity on 0300 1234 999. In many instances the seal may be perfectly OK and not need to come into care, and we would prefer to leave them in the wild whenever possible.

