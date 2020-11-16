The family of a man who died following a stabbing in Preston have paid an emotional tribute to him.

Police were called around 2.20am yesterday (Sunday, November 15) to a report of a man having been attacked at a property on New Hall Lane.

Officers attended Kayley House where a 25-year-old man was found with stab wounds to the chest.

The man, who can now be named as Adam Le Roi (pictured), from Preston, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but sadly later died from his injuries. His next of kin have been informed.

A Home Office post mortem examination gave the cause of death as a multiple stab wounds.

Two men were arrested at the scene and remain in custody.

Det Ch Insp Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police, said:

Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family at this sad and very difficult time. They are being supported by our officers. “The investigation into Adam’s death is very much on-going. We have conducted a number of enquiries and while we have made two arrests would continue to appeal to anyone who can assist our investigation to come forward. Lancashire Police spokesperson

“We know a number of people were in the building at the time of the incident and if you have yet to speak with police and can help please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0125 of November 15.

Two men, aged 25 and 24, both from Preston, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

In a statement Adam’s family said: