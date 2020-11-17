Mourners have said a final farewell to comedian Bobby Ball, as his funeral procession passed Blackpool Tower.

The Cannon & Ball star was laid to rest earlier today following a funeral at Hope Church in Lytham.

The comedian died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in October at the age of 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Comedy partner Tommy Cannon was among mourners attending the private service, which was invitation-only due to coronavirus restrictions.

But friends and fans gathered in the street outside the church and were able to see the procession as it passed through Blackpool to the crematorium.

Linda, Denise and Maureen Nolan were among those who lined the street in the seaside resort and applauded as the cortege drove past the tower, next to the Comedy Carpet landmark,

We're devastated because he's been a great friend to us all. We just wanted to be here today Linda Nolan

Manager Phil Dale paid tribute to his friend saying his family meant everything to him

A table with a book of condolence and donation box for the Blue Skies Hospital Fund and Lowther Pavilion was set up on the pavement outside the church for fans.

Floral wreaths reading "Bob", "Dad" and "Grandad" were placed in the hearse with the coffin.