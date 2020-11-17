Radio 1 DJ Jordan North confronted his fear of snakes as he and Shane Richie tackled The Viper Vault challenge on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

North and former EastEnders star Richie were chosen by the public to take part in the challenge, which saw them locked inside vaults built into the floor of the Welsh castle hosting this year's series.

Jordan says he is terrified of snakes. Credit: ITV

North got through the trial by screaming that Burnley football ground Turf Moor is his 'happy place'.

Burnley Football Club even tweeted the mantra.

North, who vomited before tackling a cliff abseil in the first show, admitted snakes were his biggest fear, saying: "I've never been this scared in my life." He screamed as the snakes enter entered the vaults, saying he was thinking of his "happy place" on the advice of his brother, who is a paratrooper.

Burnley sit second from the bottom of the Premier League and haven't won a game this season. Ant & Dec said that if Turf Moor was his happy place, they would ‘hate to see his unhappy place’.

Fans of the show have edited Turf Moor's Wikipedia page to include 'Jordan North's happy place'.