Police seek witnesses following rape at gunpoint allegation in Isle of Man

Police in the Isle of Man are seeking witnesses in relation to an allegation of rape at gunpoint.

The alleged incident took place shortly before 10:00pm in a public area close to Ballamaddrell in Port Erin, on Saturday 7th November.

Anyone in the area of Ballafurt Road and the Falcons Nest between 9:15pm and 9:30pm on this day are being asked to contact the police if they saw a male and female with a vehicle acting suspicious.

This is in addition to anyone in the area of Rushen United Football Club and Ballamaddrell on the same evening between 9:20pm and 11:30pm who may have seen unusual behaviour.

A 22-year-old man appeared in court relating to the incident last week, after being charged by the police.

Police have confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time and this remains an isolated incident.

Further details surrounding the allegation cannot be shared with the public at this time however I can say the investigation is progressing very well. When something like this is alleged to have happened on the Island it is bound to shock the community as well as those involved. We are supporting the complainant throughout this process and as always we will seek justice and an appropriate outcome. Michelle McKillop, Detective Inspector at Isle of Man Constabulary

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Beth Hall in CID at Police Headquarters on 631212.