The students occupying a University of Manchester building have rejected an offer of two weeks rent rebate, calling it 'insulting'

The Rent Strike UoM group of around 15 students are protesting at Owens Park Tower in Fallowfield. They are angry at being told to pay full rent in a term when they have been locked down and told to work from home because of coronavirus restrictions

Rent Strike UoM are demanding a 40% rent reduction and want a full discussion with the University’s senior leadership team.

Thousands of students are cooped up in overpriced accommodation that does not meet acceptable standards with health and safety issues like pests, burst pipes, missing utilities and the list could go on Rent Strike UoM

The group say they will be continuing the occupation and we will be escalating the campaign by calling for an extension of the rent strike in January.