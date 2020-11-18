This video contains distressing images play-icon Created with Sketch.

Video report by Rachel Townsend

A Kenyan refugee, who suffered a massive electric shock during an attack in Nairobi, could soon be refereeing in the Premier League.

Jacob Vieira was a professional footballer in Kenya before moving to Liverpool and being scouted by Everton.

However, injuries put a halt to his football career so he decided to pursue a career in refereeing and has recently been promoted to a level by the FA that means we could see him in the top flight in a few years time.

Jacob has been thanking the people in Liverpool who welcomed him by delivering food to vulnerable people in the parish of St Anne & St Bernard Catholic Church.

He said that they welcomed him to the city and made him feel like one of the family when he first moved to the UK.