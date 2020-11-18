The Royal Variety Performance is returning to Blackpool for the first time in eleven years. It'll be held at the Opera House in the Winter Gardens Complex.

Comedian, actor and singer Jason Manford will host the star-studded show and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will deliver a special message to the charity and the artists performing.

2020’s line-up includes Captain Sir Thomas Moore who captured the nation’s hearts with his fundraising efforts during the pandemic. He will be joining forces from his home for an exclusive performance with entertainer Michael Ball who will be on stage at the Opera House with the NHS choir to perform ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

Other stars on the line-up:

Gary Barlow

Sheridan Smith

Samantha Barks

Celeste

Melanie C

Steps

Stephen Mulhern

BGT winner Jon Courtenay

Jason Manford will host the show from Blackpool. Credit: PA

After appearing at the Royal Variety Performance three times since 2009, it is an honour and a privilege to be hosting the show this year. It’s been a hugely difficult year for everybody, so I hope that for a couple of hours on a cold Winter’s night in Blackpool, we can take people’s minds off things and do what us Brits do best; have a laugh. Jason Manford

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

The show will take place on Sunday 29th November and will be screened on ITV in December.