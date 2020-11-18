Speaker backs campaign to fund pottery studios for young people in North West

The Speaker of the House of Commons and MP for Chorley, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has backed a campaign to inspire more young people to express themselves through art.

Sir Lindsay has thrown his support behind the FiredUp4 campaign - a charity auction which is aiming to raise enough money to fund two pottery studios in the North West through the sale of 33 crafted pottery pieces.

Ceramicist Kate Malone MBE, who starred in The Great Pottery Throw Down, invited 31 fellow studio potters and ceramic artists to participate, with each artist being given three kilos of clay to create their piece.

The ceramics are being sold at an online charity auction which concludes at 7pm tomorrow evening, with all proceeds going towards equipping the pottery studios at 'Youth Zones' in Chorley and Wigan

Sir Lindsay said that making the pottery was much harder than keeping MPs in line at the House of Commons. Credit: ITV News

Sir Lindsay, who has been a key supporter of Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley since it opened its doors in May 2018, said: "The FiredUp4 campaign will help provide an artistic outlet for so many youngsters in Chorley and Wigan.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to be creative and a pottery studio here at Inspire Youth Zone in Chorley will not only do that, it will also be beneficial to the mental health and self-esteem of the young people who attend."

Organisers hope the campaign will become an annual event, helping to provide access to high-quality clay facilities through the installation of pottery studios at each of the 14 OnSide Youth Zones across the country.