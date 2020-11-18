Two arrested after Burnley cannabis farm worth £120,000 found

Two men have been arrested after Lancashire Police uncovered a "sophisticated" cannabis set-up at a property in Burnley.

Police have said that the cannabis had an estimated value of £120,000 with 170 plants being found at the property on Bank Parade in the centre of the town.

The two men, aged 21 and 22, are currently in custody on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Police raided the property at 8.30am this morning and found that the electricity metre had been by-passed and evidence of previous "cannabis harvests".

Police breaking into the property where the cannabis was being grown this morning. Credit: Lancashire Police

Sgt Phil Ellis, from the Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This significant cannabis discovery and subsequent arrests came as a result of information from the public.

"I hope today’s activity shows that Lancashire Constabulary is committed to tackling organised criminal activity and acting on information and concerns that we receive from the public.

"We cannot disrupt these groups without the help of the public. Cannabis cultivation is a serious issue affecting the whole community."