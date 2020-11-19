"Are you sure you're OK?" How saying this can make a difference to men's mental health
It's sometimes difficult for people to open up about their feelings, especially if they're struggling during this latest lockdown.
New figures reveal just under half of men say the lack of face to face contact with friends means they've had no one to talk to about their own mental health.
On this International Men's Day, our correspondent Ashley Derricott's been finding out how a simple question, "are you sure you're ok?", can make a huge difference.