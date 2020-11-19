Eight arrests in class A drugs supply crackdown in Greater Manchester

Police have arrested eight people after executing warrants early this morning in connection with an investigation into the supply of class A drugs in Tameside.

Officers attended eight addresses before dawn today (Thursday 19 November 2020) in Hyde, Ashton-under-Lyne, Stalybridge, Openshaw, Bolton and Rossendale (Lancashire).

Seven men – aged between 22 and 54 – and a 54-year-old woman were all taken to custody on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs. They remain there for questioning by detectives.

One of the men – aged 30 – is also being held on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis.

As part of the warrants, officers seized a substantial amount of class A drugs – including crack cocaine and a quarter kilo of heroin – cash, and a cannabis farm.

Further evidence was seized as part of detectives’ ongoing enquiries into the investigation – codenamed Headland, which began in March 2020 after reports of class A drug dealings in the district.

Detective Sergeant Ian Parker, from Operation Challenger which tackles serious and organised crime, said:

Today's action is the result of a thorough investigation into the supply of class A drugs - a crime which can ruin peoples' lives. These investigations rely on intelligence from police, partners and members of the public. I would like to use this opportunity to thank those who have assisted us so far but also appeal to anyone else with information which may be of assistance to pass it on. Detective Sergeant Ian Parker, from Operation Challenger