The family of a 56-year-old woman stabbed to death at her home was 'beautiful inside and out'.

Paula Leather was discovered fatally stabbed at her home on Tinling Close, Prescot in the early hours of Monday morning.

She had multiple injuries to head and neck and died a short time later.

Today, her distraught families said she had a 'smile to light up the world'

Our gorgeous mum has sadly been taken away from us in the most tragic of circumstances. Paula was beautiful inside and out; so kind, so loving and she was the person that was there for everyone. Paula Leather's family

"She was the mum of Jason, Jessica and Matthew and the proudest nanny to her first grandson."

"Mum will be missed beyond words but the life, the love and the memories we shared together will live on forever."

The family also urged anyone suffering from domestic abuse to speak out and get help, quoting the National Domestic Abuse Helpline, on freephone 0808 200 247.

Paula's husband, George Leather, 60, was charged with murder on Tuesday.

He appeared before magistrates earlier this week in Liverpool for a short court hearing. He's due to appear before Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.