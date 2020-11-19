Mountain rescuers have issued a warning to inexperienced 'Instagram hikers' trekking to an eerie airplane crash site on the moors above Glossop.

During lockdown Higher Shelf Stones, where a B29 Superfortress crashed in 1948, has become an unlikely hit on social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok.

And that's meant visitors from across the North have been flocking to Bleaklow Moor, where the wreckage from the crash is still strewn across the hills.But this weekend Glossop Mountain Rescue Team were called out to two incidents in just three hours after walkers got into trouble trying to reach the remote spot.

And now GMRT team leader Patch Hale is warning visitors that the elevation and inhospitable route makes it a difficult challenge for even the most experienced hikers.He said:

Visitors should be aware that social media only tells them half the story. Always check the weather before you set off. Conditions can change without warning at these elevations, and low cloud can reduce visibility drastically. It’s easy to get disorientated and wet, and that’s when hypothermia can set in. GMRT team leader Patch Hale

He continued: "And remember to allow plenty of time to get back before sunset, asconditions underfoot will become claggy, and navigation nearly impossible."Make sure you bring food, water, a torch, and a map and compass. And be confident you can use them."

All 11 crew and two military passengers died when the plane, which went by the name 'Over Exposed' after it was used to photograph nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll, crashed during a routine daytime flight on November 3, 1948.