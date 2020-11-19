Woman dies after being hit by a bus in St Helens

A woman has died after being hit by a bus this morning. Merseyside Police have confirmed the woman in her 60s died in hospital.Emergency services including an air ambulance and an advanced paramedic raced to Victoria Square in St Helens at around 10.50am after reports of a serious accident.North West Ambulance Service treated the woman at the scene before taking her to hospital, where she later died.Enquiries into the accident are ongoing but the road closures that were around the area of Claughton Street and Cotham Street have been lifted.A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said:

We can confirm that the female pedestrian has sadly passed away in hospital. Her next of kin have been made aware. Enquiries remain ongoing into the collision but the road closure has been lifted. Spokesperson for Merseyside Police

We are appealing for anyone who was in Bickerstaffe Street this morning who witnessed the collision to ring 0151 777 5747 or DM @MerPolCC or @MerPolTraffic