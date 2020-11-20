Liverpool mass testing: Just over a quarter of city tested in pilot

Health officials believe many people in Liverpool have not come forward for testing because they can't afford to self isolate.

140,000 people in the city have been tested in the last two weeks - just over a quarter of the population - with hundreds of asymptomatic positive cases being found.

Public Health England have told ITV News that the government must do more to financially support people if they want the mass testing programme to work properly.

Dr Andrew Furber discussing the difficulties self-isolation poses

The Coronavirus R rate is thought to be below one in the North West, with the national number being just above 1, but the message in Liverpool from health officials remains the same - come and get tested.

Earlier this week Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that the pilot was going in the "right direction" but stressed the need for more people to take part.

Leaders in Liverpool thanked residents in the city for the part they have played in the pilot so far saying that the more people that get tested the more lives and livelihoods they can save.

The letter, signed by Joe Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool, and other leaders in the city said: "This is a pilot. There is no blueprint to follow. The guidebook is being written as we progress. Mistakes will be made. And the learning will be made at a local and national level.

"But the risk of doing nothing is not worth contemplating. Our hospitals’ intensive care beds have been almost full since late September. NHS staff have been at breaking point.

"More than 20,000 people work in our hospitals. Frequent testing allows them to get into work to look after our friends and family."

It added: "Our message is simple. Get tested. And get tested again. This is you the people of Liverpool looking after yourself and each other, as one."