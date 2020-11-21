15 arrests as lockdown protesters march through city

Police have made 15 arrests following an anti-lockdown protest in Liverpool.

Officers dealt with a crowd of people who gathered in the city centre from about 1pm on Saturday.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of breaches of coronavirus regulations and committing public order offences, said Merseyside Police.

Police at the Liverpool ant-lockdown protest Credit: Liverpool Echo.

Chief Superintendent Ngaire Waine said: "The vast majority of people in Merseyside have made huge sacrifices since March, missing weddings, funerals and family celebrations in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus.

"We have seen infection rates driven down in Merseyside thanks to the commitment of so many people, and already more than 140,000 have taken part in a mass testing pilot here in Merseyside to help the national effort to protect life and get back to normality. They are a credit to this county.

"So it will be incredibly frustrating for all those people to see that a minority of selfish individuals chose to flout laws brought in to protect the lives of people, putting our communities and themselves at risk.

"Their actions have posed a significant risk to public health and we will continue to study CCTV and bodycam to identify offenders and bring them to justice.

"We have arrested 15 people so far and dispersed many more. Our officers - deployed to encourage people to do the right thing and to carry out enforcement to protect the public - have been subjected to mindless abuse from many of those gathered, but continued to carry out their duties with complete professionalism."