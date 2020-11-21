Many people currently live with a long term health condition.

And for those who do, lockdown presents some real challenges - not least staying mentally and physically active.

The WeAreUndefeatable campaign is trying to make a difference to groups around the North West - helping with fitness, self-confidence and a sense of community.

Tim Scott has the story.

