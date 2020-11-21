Winter wonderland plan for Lancashire care homes

Communities in Lancashire are being asked to pull together to brighten up the spirits of care home residents and help "save Christmas".

Millennium Care Group wants to make the season extra special for residents, staff and families who have struggled throughout the year because of coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesperson said: "It has undoubtedly been a difficult year for everybody during the Covid pandemic, particularly for care homes. As Christmas draws near, what would typically be an occasion full of celebrations and family gatherings has been dimmed by lockdowns and safety concerns."

The group wants to turn the outside of its 7 care homes across Wigan, Ramsbottom and Standish into their own winter wonderland with Christmas trees, lights and decorations to brighten up the homes and the spirits of residents.

A resident at Lakeside care home in Standish Credit: Millennium Care UK

The group was one of the first to install Covid-safe visitation lodges to keep residents connected with their families through the pandemic.

However, plans to temporarily convert the pods into Christmas lodges were scrapped because of the infection control risk.

The homes instead now plan to host special Christmas Light Switch On events that can be celebrated by home residents and staff, shared live over social media for families to be involved, and also host special light drive-throughs for the residents' family members.

A fundraising page has been set up to help make the idea a reality.