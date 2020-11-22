A Lancashire pub has had its licence suspended after continued breaches of Covid-19 rules - with police even finding punters hiding inside.The Angel Inn on Accrington Road in Burnley has been ordered to close after police were called on several occasions during the coronavirus pandemic after allowing people to flout restrictions.On one occasion officers heard loud music playing and saw people drinking at the bar, before the customers then attempted to unsuccessfully flee outside the back door.However, the licence holder Jackie Davies claimed that staff have tried their best, but argued that the pub "is not in the best of areas with difficult people".

Lancashire Constabulary requested that Burnley Council suspend the pub's licence due to the continued breaches.The council's licensing sub-committee met on Friday (November 20) to consider the application.The application, submitted by PC Michael Jones of Lancashire Constabulary, said that the force has received "numerous complaints" alleging that the pub was not abiding by coronavirus restrictions.It said: "Since the introduction of restrictions in March 2020 the premises has had the highest number of reported incidents in the BB11 postcode area."The council decided to suspend The Angel Inn's licence in advance of a full hearing that will be held on December 4.