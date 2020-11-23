Cheshire lady gifted special surprise as she celebrates turning 100 in lockdown

Video report by Sarah Rogers

A lady from Cheshire has been treated like royalty as she celebrated her 100th birthday in style at her residential home in Northwich.

Dilys' surname, Bentley, is renowned with the British car manufacturer Bentley - where she also happened to work.

Dilys was one of the first women to be employed at the Crewe site in 1939 until 1950 as a secretary.

As well as cars there were some 147 cards for her to open including one from the Queen.