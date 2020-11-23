The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information over a fatal hit and run involving a mother of three in Crewe.

The collision happened on Monday 14 September 2020, and was followed by another incident involving another cyclist a short time later.

Agnieszka Pocztowska, 41, was cycling to work as a carer in the community at around 6.55am when a silver-coloured Ford Focus collided with her on Hungerford Road in Crewe.

The driver of the car drove off from the scene and a short time later, the car hit another cyclist on the Crewe Road, near Cartwright Street, causing injuries to a male cyclist.

It then left in the direction of the M6 and was found 30 minutes later at the junction of the Lymevale Road and Brookfield Road in Trent Vale, Staffordshire.

Investigators say a 'significant amount' of information has already been received but are seeking further assistance.

Gary Murray, Regional Manager for Crimestoppers in the North West, said:

This is a particularly heart-breaking case where a mother of three children on her way to work has been killed, and the driver and passenger in the vehicle have fled the scene and then hit another cyclist, causing him injuries a short time later. Gary Murray, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for the North West

He continued: "Those who knew Agnieszka describe her as being a beautiful, caring and compassionate person who loved her job and her family.

“We need the public’s help to bring those involved to justice and help the families at this very difficult time."

Can you help?

Crimestoppers: 0800 555 111

www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The charity says any information passed directly to police will not qualify for our reward.

A 20-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent and an 18-year-old man from Trent Vale have been arrested and are on bail pending further investigation.