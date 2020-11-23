Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser hits out at post-lockdown plans

On Monday afternoon, Boris Johnson confirmed England's lockdown will end on December 2, and non-essentials shops, gyms and hairdressers across the country will be allowed to reopen.

Announcing his "Covid Winter Plan", which is designed to be England's coronavirus strategy until spring 2021 - Boris Johnson said England's lockdown will be replaced by a tightened system of tiered coronavirus restrictions.

He said advice to minimise travel and work from home will be in place in all tiers, even Tier 1, but people who cannot work from home will still be allowed to attend their workplace.

Tier 2 is being tightened so that hospitality venues can only serve alcohol as part of a substantial meal.

Under Tier 3 all hospitality venues will be forced to close, except those offering takeaway and delivery - all indoor entertainment venues will also be told to close.

The rules under each tier will be non-negotiable, the prime minister said.

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester and managing director of The Warehouse Project has heavily criticised the tier measure.

He said: "Today's announcements will spell the end of the traditional British pub as we know it and will have a devastating impact on communities.

"These places are the lifeblood of communities.

"A place to let off steam, to share wins and tragedies.

"To kill these vital social spaces with these hardline measures, backed by little scientific evidence, will be a devastating blow to the very fabric of British culture."