Report from our correspondent, Mel Barham

A teenager from Lancashire has undergone spinal surgery abroad - thanks, in part, to the generosity of Granada Reports viewers.

14-year-old Imogen Bridge from Bacup has a scoliosis curve on her spine but because of an unrelated and rare hyper mobility condition, normal surgery offered here in the UK isn't suitable.

So the family faced a race against time to raise 45 thousand pounds for specialist treatment in Turkey. They appeared on Granada Reports twice, and eventually had enough money to pay for the surgery.

