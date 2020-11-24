Report from our correspondent, Rob Smith

A support worker from Warrington's pushing for awareness of forms of treatment-resistant epilepsy.

Jo McClure lived with uncontrollable seizures for 19 years because every drug she was given didn't help.

Now, her life's turned around after finally finding a treatment, she's highlighting how serious the condition is and offering hope.

She's also making people aware of just why COVID's even more worrying for someone with epilepsy.