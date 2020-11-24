New artwork to celebrate 60 years of Coronation Street

Sixty years of life on the famous Coronation Street cobbles is being celebrated with a new collection of artwork.

The main image in Leigh Lambert's collection sees Coronation Street recreated in his signature style and dusted with ghosts of the past alongside figures of the present. Nods to well-loved characters are identifiable amidst the infamous cobbles and smoky chimneys.

Leigh Lambert - Love Story Credit: Buckingham Fine Art ITV Studios

Three sketches accompanying the collection also hint to perhaps the greatest ‘Love Story’ the street has ever known, the most famous pigeons (‘They Always Come Home’) and of course the opening scene of the first ever episode (Our Kid’s Up Shop).

Leigh Lambert 'They always come home' Credit: Buckingham Fine Art ITV Studios

Artist, Leigh Lambert said it was a ''real honour to be invited to produce such a momentous tribute.

It was a real honour to be invited to produce such a momentous tribute. Visiting the set earlier this year I got to experience the real sense of history these iconic buildings and cobbles have and it’s obvious how the endless list of characters who have ‘lived’ in them and walked on them are permanently in the great British psyche Artist Leigh Lambert

Leigh Lambert 'Our Kids up Shop' Credit: Buckingham Fine Art ITV Studios

Leigh’s an incredibly collectable artist and we’re excited to see this celebration of ‘Corrie’s 60th become a part of art history - as well as giving fans of the show the chance to own a little part of Corrie history Steve Watling, ITV

ITV Studios and publishers Buckingham Fine Art are pleased to announce the pictures will be available to buy in galleries across the UK and online at itvshop.co.uk from the 9th of December