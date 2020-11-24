North West Covid deaths 'highest since May'

North West England had 615 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 13 - the highest number for the region since the week ending May 15, according to the ONS.

It puts the North West way ahead of other parts of the UK, even though recent figures have shown dramatic falls in infection rates in some parts of the region.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 450 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to November 13 - again, the highest for the region since the week to May 15.

Some 284 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the West Midlands - the highest since the week to May 22 - while 245 were registered in the East Midlands, the highest since the week to May 15.

Weekly registered deaths not involving Covid-19 were below the five-year average for the third consecutive week.

The latest figures show the number of weekly registered deaths involving coronavirus has exceeded 2,000 in England and Wales for the first time since May.

There were 2,466 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 13 in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics said (ONS).

This is the highest number since the week ending May 22, when 2,589 deaths were registered, and a rise of 529 deaths (27%) from the previous week (ending November 6)

Covid-19 deaths, which rose for the tenth consecutive week, made up a fifth of the overall deaths in England and Wales in the week ending November 13.

The overall number of deaths in hospitals, private homes and care homes was above the five-year average - the expected number of deaths for this time of year.

All English regions, and Wales, saw a higher number of deaths than the five-year average.