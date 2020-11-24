A prison officer in the Isle of Man has been sentenced to a year in prison after smuggling a mobile phone into the Island's jail.

Thirty-year-old, Robert Sewell, was handed a 12-month prison sentence on 19th November 2020, after pleading guilty to the offence.

The offence took place in August 2019.

Prison Governor Leroy Bonnick said Sewell had "betrayed his colleagues" and feels "dismayed at the discredit Sewell has brought on the service".

This conviction emphasises our commitment to stamp out criminality of any sort in the Prison and Probation Service, and our determination to give offenders the chance to rehabilitate, which ultimately contributes towards keeping the Manx public safe. Leroy Bonnick, Prison Governor at Isle of Man Prison

Sewell had been employed in the Prison and Probation Service for two years.