Soldiers embark on 'Lapland' challenge

Soldiers staying at a Pontins holiday camp will be cycling and rowing more than 3,160km to give Father Christmas a Covid test before he starts his rounds.Members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, who are staying at the Southport camp while they give tests in Liverpool, will make the journey virtually.Every day for 10 days, up to 20 soldiers will cycle or row their part of the journey, with the aim of reaching Lapland by December, 2.All money raised will be donated to Cash For Kids to support children suffering from poverty in the Liverpool city region.

The aim of our charity event is to cycle - row - cycle our way from Pontins to Lapland and deliver Father Christmas a Covid test to ensure he is good to go for Christmas Day. “We wanted to do it because some of our soldiers are from Liverpool and the Irish Guards have a historic link with the city. Captain Harry Brooke, Irish Guards

The troops will break their journeys into 3 phases. All of the lads will be rotating through when they are on rest periods between Covid-19 testing.Phase 1- (Cycle 546km) The distance from Pontins Southport – AberdeenPhase 2-(Row 503Km) The distance from Aberdeen – Stavanger (Norway)Phase 3- (Cycle 2121Km) The distance from Stavanger - Lapland.So far the regiment has raised almost £3,000, which includes a £1,000 offline donation from The Irish Guards Regimental council.All funds raised will be used to buy toys and gifts for children as part of Radio City’s Cash for Kids Mission Christmas campaign.This year the campaign aims to put forward families who are struggling as a result of long term furlough, those who have been made redundant or for children who have sadly lost a parent to the virus.