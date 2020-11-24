Swede the Seal returned to wild after being rescued from Liverpool waterfront

A seal, which was rescued from Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool has been released back into the wild by the RSPCA.

The seal - named Swede - spent two weeks in the care of the animal welfare charity after he was found injured

Swede was spotted resting out of the water by a member of the public who reported the matter to the animal welfare charity on Wednesday, November 4th.

The RSPCA advised the caller to monitor the young seal as it is not unusual to see them by themselves and often their mother will be nearby in the water keeping an eye on her resting pup.

If a seal appears fit and healthy and shows no sign of distress it is advised that they are watched from a safe distance for 24 hours as often they will return unharmed to the water.

The seal was eventually taken to the RSPCA’s Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Staff at the centre named the 32kg pup Swede and treated him for his injuries before he was placed in an outside pool to socialise with other seals to get him ready for his return to the wild.

Staff return Swede to the wild Credit: RSPCA

Soon he was taken back to the place near where he was found by RSPCA animal rescuers.

They will each get through about 3kg of mackerel or herring every day which will cost the centre hundreds of pounds every week, but it is important to build their weight up before they are returned to the wild. It is hard work rehabilitating seals but it is so rewarding when they are released back into the wild after they have been rehabilitated. Lee Stewart, manager at Stapeley Grange

The RSPCA advises the public not to approach any seals they see as these are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.

The RSPCA is currently caring for over 70 seals in its four wildlife centres and, as a result, has very limited capacity for other seals.

