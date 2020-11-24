It's been confirmed three households will be allowed to mix for up to five days in a plan to allow families to reunite at Christmas, according to Government sources.

However there is still a wait for clarity on which parts of the North West will be in which of the new tiers of coronavirus restrictions.

We'll find out on Thursday, but for many people, who believe their livelihoods are at stake, it's an agonising time.

Report by our correspondent, Amy Welch

On December 2, shops, gyms and personal care services across England will be able to reopen in low-risk areas as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson also revealed that tightened Tier 2 measures will mean pubs, bars and restaurants will only serve alcohol alongside a substantial meal.

The decision has been met with dismay by hospitality bosses who said the Government's latest pandemic tier system will "destroy the sector".

Meanwhile Liverpool City Region's Mayor has urged the Government to spare the area from the toughest coronavirus restrictions when the national lockdown ends.

Steve Rotheram said "remarkable" progress had been made since it was put under stringent restrictions last month.

The Government has briefly outlined the factors which will influence its decisions, which include case detection rates in all age groups, case detection rates in the over-60s and the rate at which cases are rising or falling.

The two other measures are the positivity rate - the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken - and pressure on the NHS, including current and projected occupancy.

I certainly hope our region won't be going back into the highest tier. The progress we've made since we were put in Tier 3 is remarkable - we've gone from having two areas with infection rates of about 750 per 100k to 180 across the city region. Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region

Christmas hasn't been cancelled - with up to three families able to meet over a five day period Credit: ITV Granada Reports

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed families will be reunited for up to five days over Christmas after ministers from across the UK agreed to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Up to three households will be allowed to mix from December 23rd to 27th, Government sources indicated.

Details of the plan will be announced shortly and come after agreement was reached at a Cobra meeting bringing together the UK Government and the devolved administrations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously acknowledged the risks involved in a Christmas relaxation, saying it is the "season to be jolly careful", but the Government was determined to give families the chance to meet up at the end of a grim year.

Bishop of Manchester David Walker told Granada Reports it'll be much needed by many people.