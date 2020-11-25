Blackpool Illuminations to return next week and bring some festive sparkle

Blackpool’s famous Illuminations will once again burst into light next week to bring some festive cheer across the town.

The Illuminations season was extended this year to run through Christmas and New Year for the first time in history, but the display was suspended at the start of the national lockdown in early November.

Following the end of the lockdown period, the seafront Illuminations will now return on the night of December 2 as part of a much-enhanced winter offer.

That will also include new Christmas lighting displays in the town centre and a 40ft tree in St John’s Square, delivered in association with the Town Centre BID. The displays will run nightly until January 3.

Months of restrictions have put a dampener on a large part of this year. The return of the Illuminations complemented by a significant investment in town centre lighting will definitely help lift the mood in the run-up to Christmas Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council

An illumination dedicated to the NHS is seen next to a lit up Blackpool Tower Credit: Press Association

This year’s Illuminations display, which has been presented under a theme of Bring On The Light, is a celebration of the unstinting work of the NHS, key workers and other outstanding individuals during the coronavirus pandemic, with the famous Golden Mile featuring a display of hearts and rainbows.

The iconic Blackpool Tower, which has remained lit during lockdown, will also be illuminated throughout the extension to the Illuminations season.