Could disabled people be the answer to the fostering crisis?

Oldham Council's fostering service volunteered to be part of a ground-breaking study into the nationwide shortage of disabled foster carers. Many disabled people are prevented from fostering children due to negative attitudes and unnecessary barriers, a study published today suggests.The report, Mutual Benefits: The Potential of Disabled People as Foster Carers, concludes that thousands of disabled people could help relieve the long-standing recruitment crisis in the sector - if they are given the chance. Figures suggest there's a need for an additional 8,500 foster carers across the UK.The two-year project included surveys, accessibility audits and training workshops with staff from four fostering agencies and with 21 foster carers - including twelve disabled people.Oldham Council's fostering service volunteered to be part of this ground-breaking study into the nationwide shortage of disabled foster carers.Most agency staff recognised that - with appropriate support - disabled people could be good foster parents and act as role models for disabled children and young people.However, they acknowledged that some everyday practices in the sector put avoidable barriers in the way of disabled people. During initial surveys, several questioned the ability of foster parents with significant disabilities to care for children, fearing the child could take on a caring role for the foster parent.The report says that some agencies are doing little to encourage disabled people to apply to foster. Disabled people face unnecessary barriers - such as inaccessible buildings, information systems and support structures - that could be easily addressed at little or no cost. Some foster agency websites do not often mention disabled foster parents and rarely have positive images of disabled foster parents.After two training sessions delivered as part of the project, agency staff recognised that disabled people's life experiences equipped them with significant skills that would be important in fostering. These include empathy, understanding and awareness of disability and discrimination, overcoming adversity and resilience.Participants felt that the training had helped them change attitudes and practice in their workplace and made them more confident about working with disabled people - looking at what they 'can do', rather than what they can't do.The project also identified uncertainty around benefit rules and the central role of medical assessments in the application process as significant impediments for disabled people seeking to foster.Councillor Eddie Moores, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People said:

We are so proud to have taken part in this study. Disabled people are rarely approved as foster carers, despite a national shortage. Here in Oldham we want to change that by breaking down the perceived barriers and challenging people's perceptions. Councillor Eddie Moores