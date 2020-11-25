Domestic violence cases rise in the North West during lockdown

Video report by Nitya Rajan

One of the hidden fallouts from lockdown is the rise in domestic abuse.

Helplines have seen their biggest spike in calls as survivors find themselves locked in with their abusers. One-in-five offences recorded by police during the first lockdown involved domestic abuse.

Now an annual national campaign is calling for a change in how domestic abuse is talked about.

Abigail Blake was frequently attacked by her partner. On one occasion she was beaten so badly she was put on a ventilator as she's suffered spinal cord injuries, five broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Her partner pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The aftermath of living with physical and emotion abuse has left Abigail with post traumatic stress disorder.Help and support: