Police search teams dig up woodland

A search operation is underway as forensic investigators and police officers dig up a large area of woodland in Lancashire.Officers dressed in white suits have been combing a significant area of land in the village of Bickerstaffe for at least seven days, according to the Liverpool Echo.Digging has been taking place and the sound of machinery used to clear undergrowth could be heard in the vicinity.A blue tent could be seen in the middle of undergrowth near Intake Lane, with a line of black bins stationed next to each other.Areas where a search has been completed have been marked off in the woodland.Merseyside Police declined to comment on the reason for the search.

Merseyside Police can confirm that specialist officers are currently carrying out a search in woodland, off Intake Lane in Bickerstaffe, Lancashire, as part of an ongoing investigation. Merseyside Police