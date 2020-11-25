Soldiers' embark on virtual trip to Lapland to help raise Cash for Kids

Report by Ann O'Connor

Soldiers will be cycling and rowing more than 3,160km to give Father Christmas a Covid test before he starts his rounds.Members of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards will make the journey virtually.Every day for 10 days, up to 20 soldiers will cycle or row their part of the journey, with the aim of reaching Lapland by December, 2.All money raised will be donated to Cash For Kids to support children suffering from poverty in the Liverpool city region.Captain Harry Brooke said: “The aim of our charity event is to cycle - row - cycle our way from Pontins to Lapland and deliver Father Christmas a Covid test to ensure he is good to go for Christmas Day.“We wanted to do it because some of our soldiers are from Liverpool and the Irish Guards have a historic link with the city.“On our days off we were exercising anyway, so we thought we may as well get to Lapland and test Santa.“The cycling and rowing has been tough so far and we have a few sore bodies, but we’re enthusiastic and will finish the journey without doubt.“It’s a pleasure to be testing in Liverpool, and a pleasure to be fundraising on our days off from work.”