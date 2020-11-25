The University of Manchester has agreed to a further student rent reduction following a two-week rent strike.

In a statement, the university confirmed it will give all students in halls of residences a 30% rent reduction.

The announcement follows last week's a rejected offer of a two-week rent reduction which a union said was a "slap in the face" to protestors occupying a university building in a protest against "extremely high" rents.

In a statement, the university said they had worked "together with the Students Union" to give all students a four weeks' rent reduction, which they say "will be provided irrespective of whether students stay in halls over the holiday period or not".

The reduction relates to the semester 1 period from September 2020 to 21 January 2021.

Any student who paid for accomodation for the whole academic year will get a refund.

The statement that the university will "be unable to provide further reductions, but students can decide to break their accommodation contract without financial penalty".

The University of Manchester said the rent reduction had been agreed by a majorty of more than 90% of students.

The news has been welcomed by students occupying Owens' Park Tower, who said:

This victory would not have been possible without the incredible pressure that was put onto the university's management by the strength of a united movement of students, staff and wider community. Owens' Park Tower occupiers

But the group, who say they believe this is the "largest rent strike victory at a university in history" say there fight not over.

We will continue to organise for a January rent strike to ensure we win a similar victory Semester 2 and coordinate with grassroot student groups on campuses across the country to ensure this victory is replicated nationally. Owens' Park Tower occupiers

The University of Manchester said the proposals will now form parts if accommodation pledge and further meetings will be taking place between the university and elected student representatives from halls of residence.

