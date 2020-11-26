A doctor from Greater Manchester is taking legal action claiming his wife of almost 40 years has suffered because he and their son have not been able to visit her during the pandemic.

Dr John Davies from Wigan is calling for care homes to allow 'tailored' visits with risk assessments and has called the separation 'heartbreaking'.

His wife Michelle who's 58 lacks mental capacity after she had a brain aneurysm and they've been forced apart for 8 months.

Dr Davies, who has been legally appointed to represent his wife’s best interests, believes that restrictions preventing her family from having contact are having a detrimental impact on Michelle’s rehabilitation, are adversely affecting her mental health and breach her human rights