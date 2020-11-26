Andy Burnham has criticised the lack of business support available to Tier 3 areas as it was announced Greater Manchester would stay in the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

The mayor said the measures - which mean pubs and restaurants have to stay closed except for deliveries and takeaways - would cause "real hardship" and it was "completely wrong" that there was no additional funding.

Earlier this week, Matt Hancock told MPs that the high-profile battle in October over Greater Manchester moving into Tier 3 restrictions had been "bad for public health" and vowed not to let it happen again under the new system coming in next month.

In a statement, the Mayor of Greater Manchester said: "Greater Manchester's infection rate is reducing faster than any other part of the country but we have to accept that it is still significantly higher than the England average.

"That said, if the current rate of improvement continues, we will be asking the Government to move our city-region into Tier 2 in two weeks' time.

What we believe is completely wrong is the Government's decision to provide no additional business support to areas in Tier 3 than those in Tiers 1 and 2. Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester

"The new Tier 3 will hit the hospitality sector extremely hard. While there are grants for businesses forced to close, there is no extra support for business which supply them like security, catering and cleaning.

"This will cause real hardship for people whose jobs will be affected and risk the loss of many businesses."

The Conservative MP for Hazel Grove, William Wragg, tweeted he "cannot support" the government's proposals, arguing tiers should be decided on a local authority basis.

Greater Manchester's Night Time Economy Adviser, Sacha Lord, criticised post-lockdown plans earlier this week, warning the measures will "spell the end of the traditional British pub as we know it and will have a devastating impact on communities."

North West Covid tiers: What you can and cannot do in your area

Today he said he would "keep fighting" after he began legal action over the Government's decision to move the area Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions last month before lockdown.