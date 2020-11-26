The Chief Minister of the Isle of Man, Howard Quayle MHK, has said it is "all but certain" that the island's borders will remain closed to non-residents until 2021.

He continued to add that any changes to the border framework would "risk a Christmas that, for the vast majority, will be normal in many more ways than we had dared hope for earlier in the year".

Only Manx residents have been allowed to enter the island since the borders moved to stage 4 on Monday 20th July.

This has also applied to those with exemptions including key workers and people entering on 'compassionate grounds'.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, made the announcement was made during the Isle of Man's weekly coronavirus press conference.

The Council of Ministers continues to review the situation on the Island and in the jurisdictions that surround us. But we must be realistic. Given the continuing prevalence of the virus in the UK and Ireland, it is all but certain that we will have to remain on level four of our borders framework for the remainder of this year. Howard Quayle MHK, Chief Minister of the Isle of Man

The Isle of Man border framework has been split into six different stages.

Stage 5 - Borders closed to all those without key worker exemption.

Stage 4 - Manx residents can travel, with 14-day isolation on return.

Stage 3A - Non-residents with immediate family on-Island can enter, with 14-day isolation on arrival.

Stage 3B - Non-residents with family, friends and businesses can enter, with 14-day isolation on arrival.

Stage 2 - Visitors with friends and family on-Island can enter, without needing to isolate.

Stage 1 - All travel to and from the Island resumes.

Anyone arriving in the Isle of Man must also self-isolate for 14 days, otherwise they risk up to three months imprisonment, or a fine up to £10,000.