Lancashire leaders angry at Covid boundaries as whole region placed in Tier 3

Politicians in Lancashire have been left with anger after it was announced the whole county would be placed into the highest level of Covid-19 restrictions.

Leaders across the different boroughs had asked for areas to be split into different tiers to reflect parts of the local authorities which have lower Covid-19 rates.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, the Lancaster and Fleetwood MP Cat Smith, said those requests had not been taken into consideration.

In a tweet, the MP said she was "furious" with the restrictions facing her Lancaster constituents where the infection rate is half the national average.

South Ribble Borough Council leader Paul Foster issued a statement saying he was "bitterly disappointed to discover that the whole of Lancashire – 1.5 million people and 75,000 businesses – will be entering Tier 3 following the national lockdown.

“I have just watched the MPs in the House of Commons laugh and joke their way through one of the most important and eagerly anticipated announcements of the year – but let’s be clear, to me, this is no joke. To all the business owners out there struggling to survive; to all the pub landlords; to all the restaurants and cinemas, this is no joke.

This announcement could prove fatal for some businesses and that is truly devastating for both they and our communities. Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council

“What’s more, to hear the Health Secretary tell the House of Commons that he has engaged with local leaders is simply not true. If the Health Secretary wants to engage with me, then by all means give me a ring or send me an email, but don’t misrepresent what is actually happening, or in this case, not happening".

The Leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Lynn Williams, said she was " bitterly disappointed that the Government has not recognised the significant improvements we have made in reducing infection rates .

"The case that we put forward to be moved to Tier 2 was a compelling one both in terms of statistical evidence and the measures that we have put in place to maintain that downward trend.

“We could not have made it any clearer that Tier 3 status is inappropriate particularly when a comparison is made with some areas that are moving into Tier 2 next week".

There is a serious inconsistency in how these tiers have been applied and it is difficult to see how we can ever exit Tier 3 if we are always going to be tied into areas of the county that do not have comparable circumstances. Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council

The chairwoman for the Lancashire Resilience Forum, Angie Ridgwell, echoed similar views.

"The Government didn't take into account Lancashire's large and complex geography," she said.

"What this decision does do is make crystal clear what everyone needs to do in Lancashire to drive infection rates down."