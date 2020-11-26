North West Covid tiers: What you can and cannot do in your area
Video explainer: What you can and cannot do under each tier after lockdown ends
England will return to a regional tiered approach when the current lockdown ends on December 2 – but areas in the North West will continue to face tougher restrictions.
Below you can find out what you can and cannot do in your area and which tier you fall into.
Tier 1 - medium
You can meet a maximum of six friends or family outdoors or indoors ('rule of six')
Table service only in hospitality venues; last orders at 10pm, closing at 11pm
Avoid travel into Tier 3 areas (very high)
Large events (e.g. sport, live performances) allowed with a limited audience
Retail and personal care – such as hairdressers and beauty salons – can reopen, and indoor entertainment venues – such as cinemas, theatres, bowling alleys and casinos – will be allowed to stay open.
Places of worship can reopen
Tier 2 - high
Areas affected: Liverpool City Region, Cheshire (West & East), Warrington, Cumbria
'Rule of six' applies outdoors, but no household mixing indoors
Hospitality venues closed unless serving substantial meals with drinks; last orders at 10pm, closing at 11pm
Avoid travel into Tier 3 areas (very high)
Large events allowed with a very limited audience
All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen
Places of worship can reopen
Tier 3 - very high
Areas affected: Greater Manchester, Lancashire (all boroughs)
No household mixing indoors or outdoors, except in parks/public gardens
All hospitality venues closed, except for takeaways and deliveries
Avoid travel out of area
All accommodation/entertainment venues closed
All retail, leisure and personal care services are able to reopen
Places of worship can reopen
The government published a list of areas under each tier ahead of Matt Hancock setting out details of the tiers in a Commons statement.
In a written ministerial statement which contained the tier breakdown, the health secretary said: “The new regulations set out the restrictions applicable in each tier. We have taken into account advice from SAGE on the impact of the previous tiers to strengthen the measures in the tiers, and help enable areas to move more swiftly into lower tiers.”
The five key criteria for accessing tiers:
1. case detection rates in all age groups
2. case detection rates in the over 60s
3. the rate at which cases are rising or falling
4. positivity rate (the number of positive cases detected as a percentage of tests taken)
5. pressure on the NHS
Areas will remain in the above tiers until December 16 when they will be reviewed.