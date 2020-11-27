Report by Granada Reports correspondent, Mel Barham

Anger has continued to grow around the Government's decision to place more than four million people in Lancashire and Greater Manchester under the toughest post-lockdown restrictions.

The speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is also the MP for Chorley in Lancashire, has written to the Prime Minister asking him to review the decision to place the county in Tier 3, despite falling rates of infection.

Conservative MPs in Greater Manchester are also angry at the likely damage to lives and livelihoods.

The Blanchflower has been surviving for weeks on a takeaway service after lockdown forced it to close.

Altricham has lower infection rates than parts of London and nearby Warrington - both of which have been placed in Tier 2 - but found itself in the highest tier of restrictions.

The Blanchflower restaurant and coffee shop had hoped to reopen after the lockdown, after surviving for weeks on a takeaway service.

Josh Williams said: "We've worked so hard, Manchester, the whole of Greater Manchester. We've worked so hard to bring our infection rate down and I think it's worked. It's not good, we should be definitely, definitely Tier 2."

Many in the town are now claiming the decisions were unfair, with many questioning why neighbouring boroughs like Warrington are being treated differently.

In Lancaster infection rates are 102 per 100,000 - the lowest in Lancashire.

Restaurants are worried they will not be able to get out of Tier 3.

Alan Hempton co-owner of The Quarterhouse said: "What do we do to get out of Tier 3, because our numbers are already low. We're doing everything that's asked, we're already social distancing, we've already got measures in the restaurant. How can we fix this?"

The Dukes theatre had reworked its Christmas show in hopes of reopening following the national lockdown.

The city's theatre, The Dukes, had also been planning to reopen, they had reworked their Christmas production for just two actors and cut audience capacity dramatically.

I'm actually quite angry about it, it doesn't seem to justify the hard work that's gone in in this community to make people safe. Karen O'Neill Director, The Dukes Theatre

Karen added: "It's a really hard pill to swallow finding out we've been judged not on what we've achieved but unfortunately what surrounds us."

The city's MP Cat Smith has called the county-wide approach a "London centric lazy way" to make administration easy.

The Government is now facing a rebellion among its back bench MPs, many of whom do not agree with the Tier system and its restrictions.

Many of the region's MPs have said they will now rebel against the Government.

Altrincham and Sale West MP Sir Graham Brady is one who will vote against the restrictions.

"I find it impossible to justify inflicting these harsh restrictions on my own constituents who have born so much over a period of eight months. I think it's going to be difficult for a lot of colleagues who are in areas of relatively low incidents of Covid to support very high levels of restrictions."

Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said there will be a "meaningful review" on 16 December - where every local authority area will be reassessed against the five tests the Government has for deciding tiers.

Mel Barham answers your questions: