Stockport's Sally Lindsay chats to ITV Granada Reports about new gig

Video report by Caroline Whitmore

Best known for her role as Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, Stockports' Sally Lindsay has teamed up with renowned actor Don Warrington from Rising Damp fame, for a brand new children's programme... 'The World according to Grandpa'

Combined with live-action, animation and puppetry, the programme and was produced here in the North West, but as our Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore found out, not everyone was on home turf!